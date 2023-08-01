See inside this spectacular £3.5m mansion that was built in 1865 and is equipped with a cinema room and a guest building.

This outstanding home, which was built in 1865 as the Chapel of Shrover Hall, is in Lovedean just outside Waterlooville, and has had a huge number of changes to bring it up to date. The house, which is detached from the other buildings, offers 5,043 sq ft of stunning living space spread across two floors and has a multitude of luxuries to offer its new owner.

On the ground floor, you will find a snug area, a beautiful dining room with two orangery roofs, and plenty of storage in a utility room. There is also a sitting room that leads on to a film-lovers dream – a cinema room fit for royalty.

The ground floor also has two immaculate bedrooms, both with en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobes, and on the first floor, you can find a superb bedroom with an en-suite, a wardrobe and a roof terrace.

There is a separate guest lodge, which is not too shabby compared to the main house, and it has 3,000 sq ft of living space incorporating two bedrooms and a shower room, a guest studio above the detached garage and a private office which overlooks the grounds.

Next-door to the property, but set back is a superb games room come outdoor cinema which provides 1,480 sq ft of open plan living space with bi-folding doors, a bar, cinema area and entertainment area. Adjacent to this is an outdoor kitchen, all set in approximately seven acres of maintained grounds, and for the sporty people, there is a gym area.

There is also a hot tub for people to enjoy and a sauna, when you need a pamper, as well as a greenhouse. For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01903 790490 and the property is also on the market with Zoopla.

