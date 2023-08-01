See inside this £3.5m Lovedean mansion which is equipped with a cinema room, a gym and walk in wardrobes
This outstanding home, which was built in 1865 as the Chapel of Shrover Hall, is in Lovedean just outside Waterlooville, and has had a huge number of changes to bring it up to date. The house, which is detached from the other buildings, offers 5,043 sq ft of stunning living space spread across two floors and has a multitude of luxuries to offer its new owner.
There is a bespoke hand built kitchen that is light and airy, equipped with sky lights making the room warm, as well as a huge panelled window at the fair end. This home has a breakfast room to start the day in the right way – with your loved ones.
On the ground floor, you will find a snug area, a beautiful dining room with two orangery roofs, and plenty of storage in a utility room. There is also a sitting room that leads on to a film-lovers dream – a cinema room fit for royalty.
The ground floor also has two immaculate bedrooms, both with en-suite bathroom and walk in wardrobes, and on the first floor, you can find a superb bedroom with an en-suite, a wardrobe and a roof terrace.
Formerly four bedrooms, the master suite has been converted with a central oak Y shaped staircase on the lower level having a dressing room and feature bathroom with views over the grounds and on the upper level is a bedroom and seating area.
There is a separate guest lodge, which is not too shabby compared to the main house, and it has 3,000 sq ft of living space incorporating two bedrooms and a shower room, a guest studio above the detached garage and a private office which overlooks the grounds.
Next-door to the property, but set back is a superb games room come outdoor cinema which provides 1,480 sq ft of open plan living space with bi-folding doors, a bar, cinema area and entertainment area. Adjacent to this is an outdoor kitchen, all set in approximately seven acres of maintained grounds, and for the sporty people, there is a gym area.
There is also a hot tub for people to enjoy and a sauna, when you need a pamper, as well as a greenhouse. For more information, contact Fine & Country on 01903 790490 and the property is also on the market with Zoopla.