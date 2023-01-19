News you can trust since 1877
Renny Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO1 £280,000

See inside this three bedroom house in Portsmouth that is on the market for £280,000

THIS Portsmouth home comes with three bedrooms and is perfect for a first time buyer as it sits on the market for £280,000.

By Sophie Lewis
2 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 5:21pm

This three-bed house in Renny Road, Fratton is perfect for a first time buyer or a family wanting more space.

The lounge dining room is a fabulous space, large, airy and simply decorated in neutral colours and the inner lobby area has stairs that lead you to the first floor.

The kitchen is a fair sized space and is modern with room for appliances and it does not need any work doing.

Upstairs there is a family bathroom which is a modern white L shape suite and fits well with the style and feel of the property.

There are three bedrooms with the principal double room at the front of the house, the second is in the middle of the house and the third room at the back.

The west facing garden is low maintenance with an artificial lawn with boundaries.

This house can be moved straight into with no renovations needed, and it is on the market for £280,000.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

1. Living room

2. Kitchen

3. Bathroom

4. Bedroom

