THIS Portsmouth home comes with three bedrooms and is perfect for a first time buyer as it sits on the market for £280,000.

The lounge dining room is a fabulous space, large, airy and simply decorated in neutral colours and the inner lobby area has stairs that lead you to the first floor.

The kitchen is a fair sized space and is modern with room for appliances and it does not need any work doing.

There are three bedrooms with the principal double room at the front of the house, the second is in the middle of the house and the third room at the back.

The west facing garden is low maintenance with an artificial lawn with boundaries.

This house can be moved straight into with no renovations needed, and it is on the market for £280,000.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents on 023 9282 6731.

