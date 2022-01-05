See what living in a £360,000 new build home in Emsworth looks like

The three bedroom house, known as Ellerton, is in Havant Road, Emsworth, and is on the market for £360,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Barratt Homes - Saxon Corner.
It has an open plan kitchen and dining area, with French doors leading to the outside.
There is plenty of additional space.
The main bedroom is en suite and the second bedroom is described as being a ‘good-size’.
You can ‘adapt’ the third bedroom to meet your lifestyle.
There is even an option to take a virtual tour of the property.
