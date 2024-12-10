Located in Lawson Road, Southsea, is a three bedroom terraced house equipped with two reception rooms, a spacious bathroom and a large garden.

This sale is only on the market to cash buyers but it will need a lot of work to get it up to a good standard.

The listing says: “Stonebridge Shaw is pleased to bring to market this three-bedroom property which offers an exciting renovation project for the right person.

“With the advantage of no onward chain, it is the perfect canvas to create your dream home. Enjoy a central location within Southsea with the all the amenities of Fawcett Road and Fratton train station within walking distance.”

Summary:

Location: Lawson Road, Southsea

Cost: £185,000 (cash buyers only)

Agent: Stonebridge Shaw

Key Features: Renovation project, three bedrooms, in central location

