The four-bedroom property in Church Lane is on the market for £925,000.

It is listed by Charters Bishop’s Waltham.

The cottage has exposed timber beams, which are believed to date back to the 17th century.

This ‘spacious’ home also has a garden just over 0.5 acres in size.

On the ground floor, an ‘impressive’ open fireplace, with a solid wood beam mantle, warms up a large sitting room.

A separate dining room, alongside a kitchen and breakfast room, are connected to the entrance hall.

The further inner lobby leads to the fourth bedroom, shower room, and a study – which can be used as a fifth bedroom.

Those rooms also have external access, allowing them to be used as an annexe.

A large family bathroom is also on the ground floor, alongside the three double sized bedrooms.

The extensive gardens are described as ‘an absolute delight’, containing variety of shrubs and trees.

Several outbuildings on the plot include a summerhouse, a large timber workshop, and the large double garage set underneath a paved terrace.

There is space for parking for several vehicles on the shingled driveway at the rear of the cottage.

The property is a short walk to local amenities including the well regarded local primary school, Swanmore College, convenience store, and one of the village pubs.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call the estate agent on 01489 345374.

