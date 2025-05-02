The 9 'hottest' Hampshire postcodes where homes sell rapidly due to increased buyer demand

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 13:24 BST

The hottest Hampshire postcodes where homes sell quickly have been revealed.

A propcast report, depicting the most in demand areas to buy a home, has been created by The Advisory based on ‘buyer demand’.

The report has been formed by calculating the number of ‘sold’ and ‘under offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.

Each postcode across the country has been given a ‘heat’ score. If a postcode has a rating of 40 and above it means the area is popular and properties are currently selling quickly.

The report also indicates whether the market is ‘cooling off’ or ‘heating up’ in these postcode areas giving an insight into the possible future of the buyer demand.

For more information about The Advisory propcast report, click here.

Take a look at 9 of the ‘hottest’ postcodes in Hampshire:

Aerial of Portsmouth

Aerial of Portsmouth Photo: Contributed

The PO3 postcode area which covers parts of Hilsea, Copnor and Baffins, has a house market heat rating of 50 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area and buyers demand is increasing.

1. PO3, Portsmouth

The PO3 postcode area which covers parts of Hilsea, Copnor and Baffins, has a house market heat rating of 50 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area and buyers demand is increasing. | Google

The PO6 postcode area which covers parts of Farlington, Drayton, Cosham, Wymering, Paulsgrove, and Port Solent, has a house market heat rating of 48 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area.

2. PO6, Portsmouth

The PO6 postcode area which covers parts of Farlington, Drayton, Cosham, Wymering, Paulsgrove, and Port Solent, has a house market heat rating of 48 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area. | Google

The PO8 postcode area which covers Waterlooville, Horndean, Cowplain, and Clanfield, has a house market heat rating of 44 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area.

3. PO8, Waterlooville

The PO8 postcode area which covers Waterlooville, Horndean, Cowplain, and Clanfield, has a house market heat rating of 44 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area. | Google

The PO9 postcode which covers areas including Havant, Rowland's Castle, Langstone, has a house market heat rating of 45 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area.

4. PO9, Havant

The PO9 postcode which covers areas including Havant, Rowland's Castle, Langstone, has a house market heat rating of 45 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area. | Google

