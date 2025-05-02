The report has been formed by calculating the number of ‘sold’ and ‘under offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.

Each postcode across the country has been given a ‘heat’ score. If a postcode has a rating of 40 and above it means the area is popular and properties are currently selling quickly.

The report also indicates whether the market is ‘cooling off’ or ‘heating up’ in these postcode areas giving an insight into the possible future of the buyer demand.

Take a look at 9 of the ‘hottest’ postcodes in Hampshire:

1 . PO3, Portsmouth The PO3 postcode area which covers parts of Hilsea, Copnor and Baffins, has a house market heat rating of 50 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area and buyers demand is increasing.

2 . PO6, Portsmouth The PO6 postcode area which covers parts of Farlington, Drayton, Cosham, Wymering, Paulsgrove, and Port Solent, has a house market heat rating of 48 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area.

3 . PO8, Waterlooville The PO8 postcode area which covers Waterlooville, Horndean, Cowplain, and Clanfield, has a house market heat rating of 44 meaning homes are quick to sell in this area.