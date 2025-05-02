A propcast report, depicting the most in demand areas to buy a home, has been created by The Advisory based on ‘buyer demand’.
The report has been formed by calculating the number of ‘sold’ and ‘under offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.
Each postcode across the country has been given a ‘heat’ score. If a postcode has a rating of 40 and above it means the area is popular and properties are currently selling quickly.
The report also indicates whether the market is ‘cooling off’ or ‘heating up’ in these postcode areas giving an insight into the possible future of the buyer demand.
Take a look at 9 of the ‘hottest’ postcodes in Hampshire:
