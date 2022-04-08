The Laurels, on Queen’s Road, is on the market for £1,195,000.

It is listed by Fine and Country.

Is is an ‘extensive’ Edwardian property with some original features, including high ceilings, architraves, wooden flooring, fireplaces and some replacement but original style windows.

Prospective residents can enjoy 3709 sq ft of living space across two floors.

It also sits on a 0.46 acres plot, with drive-in and drive out facilities – with mature hedge borders on all sides.

An ‘impressive’ light hallway leads to the drawing room, dining room, study, family room, kitchen, and other locations.

The kitchen has a double glazed sloping atrium roof.

An en-suite is present in the master bedroom, with the other bedrooms on the same floor.

A detached chalet, which can also be used as a home office, is outside the house – alongside a garage which contains an work shop and studio.

The property is also within easy reach of local amenities, recreation grounds, and transport links.

More information can be found on the Fine and Country website here, or by calling the estate agent on 02393277277.

