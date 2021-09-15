The four bedroom property in Sea View Road, Drayton is on the market for £725,000 and is listed by Fine and Country.
It comes with some underfloor heating and a large back garden.
MORE: Incredible two-storey, five-bed mansion with heated swimming pool and amazing views is on sale in Portchester for £1.6m, Amazing two-storey beachfront cottage with five bedrooms, spectacular views, wet room and new kitchen
There is a home office and an open plan kitchen and dinning room area.
It has panoramic views of Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island in the distance as well as the City of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight beyond
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Page 1 of 3