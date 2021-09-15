This four bedroom house in Sea View Road, Drayton is on sale for £725,000.

This Portsmouth house comes with spectacular views, underfloor heating and a home office on sale for £725,000

A FAMILY home with spectacular panoramic views has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:00 pm

The four bedroom property in Sea View Road, Drayton is on the market for £725,000 and is listed by Fine and Country.

It comes with some underfloor heating and a large back garden.

There is a home office and an open plan kitchen and dinning room area.

It has panoramic views of Langstone Harbour and Hayling Island in the distance as well as the City of Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight beyond

1. Kitchen

Look inside the kitchen.

2. Living room

This is what the living room looks like.

3. Dining room

A dining room with a view!

4. Dining room/ kitchen

A look at the open plan dining room and kitchen.

