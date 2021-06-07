This Gosport townhouse comes with 8 bedrooms and spectacular views - but costs £770,000

This eight bedroom Georgian townhouse in Gosport is up for sale for £770,000. It is listed by Fine and Country - call 023 9229 0571.

A massive eight bedroom home has gone on sale in Gosport.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 7th June 2021, 4:30 pm

The property, which comes with spectacular views of the harbour, in James Lind Avenue is on the market for £770,000.

Dating back to the Georgian era, the townhouse is spread out across five floors and it retains many original features.

It has two reception rooms as well as a kitchen / breakfast room.

The house is listed by Fine and Country – call 02392 290571 for more details.

Viewing is recommended.

1. James Lind Avenue - Kitchen

This is what the kitchen looks like.

Photo: Zoopla

2. James Lind Avenue - reception room

This is what one of the two reception rooms looks like.

Photo: Zoopla

3. James Lind Avenue - reception room

Inside another one of the reception rooms

Photo: Zoopla

4. James Lind Avenue - spectacular views

The house has these spectacular views. Imagine seeing this every day!

Photo: Zoopla

