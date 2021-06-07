This Gosport townhouse comes with 8 bedrooms and spectacular views - but costs £770,000

The property, which comes with spectacular views of the harbour, in James Lind Avenue is on the market for £770,000.

Dating back to the Georgian era, the townhouse is spread out across five floors and it retains many original features.

It has two reception rooms as well as a kitchen / breakfast room.

The house is listed by Fine and Country – call 02392 290571 for more details.

Viewing is recommended.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. James Lind Avenue - Kitchen This is what the kitchen looks like. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. James Lind Avenue - reception room This is what one of the two reception rooms looks like. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. James Lind Avenue - reception room Inside another one of the reception rooms Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. James Lind Avenue - spectacular views The house has these spectacular views. Imagine seeing this every day! Photo: Zoopla Buy photo