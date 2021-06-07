This Gosport townhouse comes with 8 bedrooms and spectacular views - but costs £770,000
A massive eight bedroom home has gone on sale in Gosport.
The property, which comes with spectacular views of the harbour, in James Lind Avenue is on the market for £770,000.
Dating back to the Georgian era, the townhouse is spread out across five floors and it retains many original features.
It has two reception rooms as well as a kitchen / breakfast room.
The house is listed by Fine and Country – call 02392 290571 for more details.
Viewing is recommended.
