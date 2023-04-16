Winnie and Wednesday are a mother and daughter duo described as ‘closely bonded’ and ideally need to be adopted by somebody who has other goats.

Stubbington Ark animal centre manager Kate Luxford said: ‘Winnie and Wednesday came into our care from an unfortunate background. They had been roaming free for around six months with little to no human contact.

Winnie and Wednesday, the goats looking for a new home.

‘Winnie is the mother of Wednesday, and they are both closely bonded. Winnie is very cautious and can take a while to get used to new people, however since coming into The Stubbington Ark, the team have been slowly trying to gain her trust and she now comes over for her breakfast and dinner.

‘She is a gentle girl who is always keeping an eye on her daughter making sure she is close by. Wednesday is slightly more trusting than her mum however she can still be cautious and shy. Wednesday is always first to come over in the morning looking for her breakfast and will finish off anything her mum doesn’t eat. Both girls are very sweet and just need a loving forever home that will take the time to gain their trust and be patient with them.’

When they first arrived at the centre in November 2022, the rescued goats were in poor condition with badly overgrown hooves, but following care and treatment they are now ready to find a home. Anyone who is interested in offering a home to the duo will need a Defra CPH holding number, a large field with a minimum five foot post and rail with stock fencing, and a field shelter that will fit them both. For more information about the goats, please see their profile page.

Winnie the goat.

If Winnie and Wednesday are not the pets for you, there are many other animals at the rescue shelter looking for a special place in someone’s heart. Many of the animals cared for by the team have been rescued from abuse, neglect, or abandonment and are desperate for a second chance. There is more information on animals looking for homes on the RSPCA’s Solent branch website.

