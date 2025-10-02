Following the shocking demise of the Debenhams brand, which collapsed into administration five years ago, the iconic retail unit, in Palmerston Road, stood untouched until last year.
Now named Handley’s Corner, the building was taken over by developers St Cross Homes last year, who have created 134 contemporary one, two and three bedroom apartments.
The homes are being listed with St Bernards Estate and Lettings Agents, with the website saying: “Handley’s Corner offers unparalleled access to the area’s vibrant cultural scene, independent shops, and dining hotspots.
“Residents will enjoy the convenience of living in a central location, while also benefiting from the peaceful, community-focused atmosphere Southsea is known for.”
Prices start at £265,000 for one bedroom flats and for more information about the development, click here.