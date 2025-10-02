Following the shocking demise of the Debenhams brand, which collapsed into administration five years ago, the iconic retail unit, in Palmerston Road, stood untouched until last year.

Now named Handley’s Corner, the building was taken over by developers St Cross Homes last year, who have created 134 contemporary one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The homes are being listed with St Bernards Estate and Lettings Agents, with the website saying: “Handley’s Corner offers unparalleled access to the area’s vibrant cultural scene, independent shops, and dining hotspots.