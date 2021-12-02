Customers first reported the issues with RBS to DownDetector, an online service that is used to report website outages, at 6.57am.

The NatWest outage started a few minutes earlier at 6:53am.

56-57 percent of users were unable to access their RBS and NatWest mobile banking apps as well as facing issues with their online banking service.

Natwest and RBS have both experienced online banking issues this morning.

By 8:02am, DownDetector received over 3,000 reports about NatWest service issues.

NatWest was unaware of any ongoing issues with their mobile app as they replied to a customer's concerns on the social media platform, Twitter.

The bank said: 'We are not aware of any ongoing issues with our mobile app, however thank you for bringing this to our attention we will take a look into this.'

With the outage affecting customers across the UK, users took to social media to discuss the banking issues.

@NattyAnney said: '@NatWest_Help You definitely have an issue. And the fact that you are “not aware of any issues” is a really big issue! Hope this is fixed, ASAP.'

The majority of NatWest users have been faced with an error message which states: 'Some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.'

This error message could be for numerous reasons including lack of Wi-Fi or data, or not having the latest version of the app.

At 9:02am, NatWest responded to Twitter users, stating that the app 'should be working for you now'.

Users have been encouraged to sign out of the app and log back in again if they are still facing issues.

RBS acknowledged their outage with online banking, stating there was 'an issue with the mobile app and online banking'.

A spokesperson for RBS tweeted: 'We are aware of an issue with the mobile app and online banking and the team are working hard to get this resolved.'

The bank has now stated that the issue has been resolved but specific details on why the app was down have not been confirmed.

