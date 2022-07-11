9 drone pictures that capture the glorious sunshine over Portsmouth and Langstone

Kevin Fryer captured much of the glorious weather while flying his drone.
The Portsmouth resident has been a pilot of the aircraft for two years.
He is approved by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to use the drone.
Mr Fryer got snapshots of several parts of the Portsmouth area, including a globe picture 200 ft over Langstone Harbour.
Here are all the snapshots Mr Fryer has shared.
Be sure to click through all the pictures to see the marvellous scenery.
