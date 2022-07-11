Kevin Fryer captured the glorious sunshine which basked over Portsmouth last weekend using his drone.

9 drone pictures that capture the glorious sunshine over Portsmouth and Langstone

SUNSHINE basked over Portsmouth this weekend as residents flocked to the beaches.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:46 pm

Kevin Fryer captured much of the glorious weather while flying his drone.

The Portsmouth resident has been a pilot of the aircraft for two years.

MORE LIKE THIS: Warsash Festival 2022: Here's the best photos from the return of the huge community show, Icebreaker Festival Summer 2022: 13 pictures from the Southsea music event

He is approved by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to use the drone.

Mr Fryer got snapshots of several parts of the Portsmouth area, including a globe picture 200 ft over Langstone Harbour.

Here are all the snapshots Mr Fryer has shared.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to see the marvellous scenery.

1. Portsmouth

Kevin Fryer captured the glorious sunshine which basked over Portsmouth last weekend using his drone.

Photo: Kevin Fryer

Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth

Kevin Fryer captured the glorious sunshine which basked over Portsmouth last weekend using his drone.

Photo: Kevin Fryer

Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth

Kevin Fryer captured the glorious sunshine which basked over Portsmouth last weekend using his drone.

Photo: Kevin Fryer

Photo Sales

4. Portsmouth

Kevin Fryer captured the glorious sunshine which basked over Portsmouth last weekend using his drone.

Photo: Kevin Fryer

Photo Sales
PortsmouthSouthseaLangstone Harbour
Next Page
Page 1 of 3