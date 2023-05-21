Things to do: Music by 'black and global majority' artist will be on show at free 'Along the Coast' festival
People are invited to enjoy a day of free entertainment at an event showcasing the South Coast's best ‘black and global majority’ musical talent.
Along the Coast, a free day festival which forms part of Portsmouth City Council’s Live at the Bandstand summer programme, will be held at Castle Field, Southsea on Saturday, June 18.
This year’s line-up will include artists such as Madison Well, IK8OY, Tiwo, Kidd Crayy, Elixir Edge among others and the event will culminate in a DJ vs DJ competition. Last year’s inaugaral show saw ‘some of the area’s brightest emerging black talent’ perform to delighted crowds.
Local traders set to have stalls at the event include Seka Candles, My Fruitful Fingers and Melanin Makes while traditional West African food will be on offer from Toyosi Kitchen.
The returning event is organised by National Youth Theatre-associated company Piece of Cake Productions and you can find the full details of what’s in store by visiting the Live at The Bandstand Facebook page.