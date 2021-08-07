Day two of Wickham Festival in Blind Lane, Wickham, on Friday, August 6. Picture: Sarah Standing (060821-3932)

18 best photos from Wickham Festival 2021 so far

The weather might have been a bit of a let down so far but that hasn’t stopped the crowds from enjoying Wickham Festival.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 1:05 pm

The News has had our photographers down at the first two days of the event.

Here are our best shots of the crowd enjoying Wickham Festival, despite the mud!

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery.

1. Wickham Festival Day One

Ben Austin, Kate Brant, Derew Hickman& Holly Langford at Wickham Festival on day one. Picture: Andy Hornby

Photo: Andy Hornby

2. Wickham Festival Day One

Julie, Lyla & Pete on Wickham Festival day one. Picture: Andy Hornby

Photo: Andy Hornby

3. Wickham Festival Day One

Crowds arrive at Wickham Festival in day one. Picture: Andy Hornby

Photo: Andy Hornby

4. Wickham Festival Day One

Ed's Bangers: Jason Misters, Lames Hall Cameron McGregor & Alan Wong. Day one of Wickham Festival. Picture: Andy Hornby

Photo: Andy Hornby

