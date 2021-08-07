18 best photos from Wickham Festival 2021 so far

The News has had our photographers down at the first two days of the event.

Here are our best shots of the crowd enjoying Wickham Festival, despite the mud!

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery.

Stick with The News throughout the weekend for more coverage of Wickham Festival 2021.

Wickham Festival Day One Ben Austin, Kate Brant, Derew Hickman& Holly Langford at Wickham Festival on day one.

Wickham Festival Day One Julie, Lyla & Pete on Wickham Festival day one.

Wickham Festival Day One Crowds arrive at Wickham Festival in day one.

Wickham Festival Day One Ed's Bangers: Jason Misters, Lames Hall Cameron McGregor & Alan Wong. Day one of Wickham Festival.