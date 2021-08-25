The musical extravaganza will be taking over Southsea Common over the August bank holiday weekend.

It is the first time since 2019 that Victorious Festival is being held in the city, having been cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Royal Blood, The Streets, Madness, The Kooks and many more will be taking the stage between Friday, August 28 and Sunday, August 30.

Victorious Festival has announced that everyone who is attending will require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, immunity proof, or lateral flow test.

A walk-in vaccine station will be set up at the festival – offering first or second doses of the Pfizer jab.

If you are planning on attending this year’s Victorious Festival, there are a number of things you are prohibited from bringing into the grounds.

Here is the full list:

- beanbags

- air horns

- Chinese lanterns

- chemical toilets

- soundsystems

- generators

- BBQs

- glass bottles

- any beverages (an empty water vessel may be brought in to the venue to fill up at free drinking water points – no glass)

- food (with the exception of baby food-no glass containers)

- drones

- laser pens

- unofficial high vis jackets

- chairs or camping chairs

- inflatables

- potential weapons of any kind

- new psychoactive substances

- nitrous oxide also known as laughing gas

- balloons and/or associated paraphernalia

- illegal substances

- fireworks

- compressed gas containers

- flares

- smoke bombs

- flag sticks

- banners, signs or materials displaying political, religious, offensive or race-related messages, slogans or images

- any item that an Authorised Person considers dangerous, hazardous and/or illegal or that may be used as a weapon or a missile or that may compromise or otherwise interfere with the enjoyment, comfort or safety of (or pose a hazard to) any person or security at the Venue

- animals (other than guide dogs)

- any tripods or video camera equipment whatsoever (whether or not for personal use)

- any camera or other type of photographic or recording device (of any nature whatsoever and whether capturing audio, or still or moving pictures) other than for personal use; any objects bearing trademarks or other kinds of promotional signs and messages (of whatever nature) which we or any Authorised Person believes are for promotional purposes (and any Prohibited Items may be removed, confiscated and/or destroyed even if the item itself is not illegal without compensation at the discretion of any Authorised Person)

- sponsorship, promotional or commercial items or materials (of whatever nature) without prior written authorisation

