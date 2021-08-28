Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The musical extravaganza will be taking place on Southsea Common this weekend, running from Friday until Sunday night.

Over the weekend there will be performances from acts such as The Madness, The Streets, Royal Blood, Manic Street Preachers and many, many more.

The festival was cancelled in 2020, like the vast majority of events across the country, due to the pandemic.

Victorious Festival is back this week. Picture: Vernon Nash (250819-100)

Government restrictions have been lifted and Victorious is able to take place this year.

However there will be Covid-19 entry requirements in force at the festival.

Here is what you need to know:

What do you need to enter Victorious Festival

Let’s start with an obvious one – first and foremost you need a ticket.

Whether a one day one or a weekend ticket, you will need to purchase them before you can attend the festival.

You will also need proof that you have been double vaccinated, a negative lateral flow test or proof that you have had Covid-19 in the last six months.

How do you prove you have been fully vaccinated?

You will need to download the NHS app – which is different to the NHS Covid-19 app which you may have used for track and trace over the last 12 months or so.

Once you are all logged in on the app, there is a section called ‘Get your NHS COVID Pass’ and you will be able to download the ‘Domestic’ pass, with a QR code that can be scanned – if you have received your second jab at least 14 days prior to the festival.

Victorious recommends screenshotting the pass before you come to the gates.

How do you prove you have natural immunity?

If you have tested positive for Covid via a PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result), then you will also be able to access the Covid-19 Pass on the NHS app, same as if you have been fully vaccinated.

Just download the NHS app, log in and go to the ‘Get your NHS COVID Pass’ section and download your ‘Domestic’ pass.

What if I don’t have a smartphone?

If you do not have a smartphone, you can view your COVID-19 status online and download or print it.

To access the service, you’ll need to register for an NHS login if you do not have one already.

NHS login registrations may take longer than usual when there are high numbers of requests.

What if I need to take a Lateral Flow test?

If you are not fully vaccinated and don’t have natural immunity, you will need to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test.

You can order a NHS lateral flow test here or or pick them up from any pharmacy or test site, according to Victorious Festival’s website.

Take your lateral flow test prior to travelling to the festival, once you have taken it you will then have to report the result on the NHS website – which you can do by clicking the link here.

After doing this, you will receive a text or email notification confirming your negative test result.

SEE ALSO: Full list of road closures in place in Southsea for Victorious Festival

Once you have reported your result on the NHS website this should update your Covid Pass in your NHS app within 2 hours.

Victorious Festival recommends screenshotting or downloading a copy of your NHS Covid Pass from the app.

Do children need to take a Lateral Flow test?

No, Victorious Festival is only asking ticket-holders aged 18 and over to demonstrate their Covid status.

Do you have to wear a mask at the festival?

No, it is not a requirement for you to wear a mask at Victorious Festival.

However the festival strongly encourages and welcomes the wearing of masks especially in busy or enclosed settings.

Masks are still required on most public transport, if you need to travel to Portsmouth for the festival.

Is there social distancing at Victorious?

There will be no need for social distancing at Victorious Festival.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron