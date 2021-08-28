Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates as Day 2 begins at Portsmouth festival with The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag'N'Bone Man and Craig David to perform

Victorious Festival is finally back!

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 11:15 am

The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.

After Madness kicked off the fun yesterday, it is set to be a bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2.

Gates will open at 10am and acts such as The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man and Craig David will perform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.

Find out all you need to know about Victorious Festival in 2021 here.

We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.

The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.

Helen Pascoe, Mike Simmons and son Stephen Simmons are Madness fans and they have arrived for Day 1 of Victorious Festival. Picture: Alex Shute

Find out everything you need to get into Victorious Festival

Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.

Follow along with our live blog below.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

Live updates from Day 2 of Victorious Festival

Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:45

  • Victorious Festival has returned
  • Madness headlined Day 1
  • The Streets and more to perform today
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:45

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today

Are you wondering what weather to expect at Victorious Festival today, the latest forecast from the Met Office has been published.

Here is all you need to know

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:33

Victorious is open for Day 2!

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 10:53

See all our best photos from Victorious Day 1

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious festival day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

See our gallery of the best Day 1 photos here

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 10:16

Here is our report from last night

Paula Jones enjoying Victorious festival. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Read our full report on the first day of Victorious Festival.

Click here

Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 09:18

Welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of Victorious

Crowds of people enjoying Victorious on Day 1. Picture: Habibur Rahman

We will be continuing our live coverage during Day 2 of Victorious Festival.

So keep coming back to this blog for all the updates!

Friday, 27 August, 2021, 20:00

When are the last trains?

If you have come to Portsmouth by train, you might be wondering when the last ones out of the city here.

Find out all you need to know here

Friday, 27 August, 2021, 19:30

Crowd is looking a lot busier now!

Common Stage

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Friday, 27 August, 2021, 19:00

Victorious Festival in pictures

Friday, 27 August, 2021, 18:45

More photos from Victorious Day 1

Victorious Festival Day 1

Picture: Habibur Rahman

Friday, 27 August, 2021, 18:15

Queues are beginning to build

Queues building

Next Page
Page 0 of 5