Victorious Festival 2021: Live updates as Day 2 begins at Portsmouth festival with The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag'N'Bone Man and Craig David to perform
Victorious Festival is finally back!
The musical extravaganza returned to Southsea Common last night and is now in full swing.
After Madness kicked off the fun yesterday, it is set to be a bumper day of music at Victorious on Day 2.
Gates will open at 10am and acts such as The Streets, Manic Street Preachers, Rag’N’Bone Man and Craig David will perform.
Guests will need to provide proof of they are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity or a negative lateral flow test.
We will be bringing you updates from throughout the festival over the weekend, with reaction, pictures and videos from the event itself.
The News will have photographers and reporters down at Victorious from Friday through Sunday.
Make sure to check back throughout the weekend for all the best photos and latest news about Victorious.
Follow along with our live blog below.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Live updates from Day 2 of Victorious Festival
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 11:45
- Victorious Festival has returned
- Madness headlined Day 1
- The Streets and more to perform today
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for today
Are you wondering what weather to expect at Victorious Festival today, the latest forecast from the Met Office has been published.
Victorious is open for Day 2!
See all our best photos from Victorious Day 1
Here is our report from last night
Read our full report on the first day of Victorious Festival.
Welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of Victorious
We will be continuing our live coverage during Day 2 of Victorious Festival.
So keep coming back to this blog for all the updates!
When are the last trains?
If you have come to Portsmouth by train, you might be wondering when the last ones out of the city here.
Crowd is looking a lot busier now!
Picture: Habibur Rahman
Victorious Festival in pictures
More photos from Victorious Day 1
Picture: Habibur Rahman