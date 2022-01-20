FFXIV: When will Final Fantasy 14 go back on sale, why it was pulled from sale and which platforms is it available on?

A screenshot from Final Fantasy XIV. Picture: Square Enix

The online game, which has had a miraculous turn around since it launched in 2010, saw a huge boom in popularity in 2021 and now has more than 24 million registered players.

FFXIV began its journey to redemption following its initial struggles with the launch of A Realm Reborn in 2013.

In 2021 the long awaited Endwalker expansion was released to critical acclaim.

But in mid-December the game was pulled from digital sale.

Here’s all you need to know:

Why was Final Fantasy 14 pulled from sale?

Due to its massive rise in popularity, the servers were unable to cope with the player demand and Square Enix made the decision in December 2021 to pull the base game from digital sale.

It was only the base game – so the Starter Edition and Complete Edition – that were temporarily pulled.

The expansions including Endwalker are still available for existing players.

When will Final Fantasy 14 return for sale?

In a blog post on January 14, Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida announced that the game would be available for purchase digitally again from Tuesday, January 25.

What platforms can you play Final Fantasy 14 on?

If you have been wondering what all the hype was about and want to try FFXIV out, you might be wondering if it is available on your chosen platform.

You can play the game – and its expansions – on PC and Sony PlayStation consoles including the PS5.

