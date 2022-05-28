EasyJet will be axing more than 200 flights over the coming 10 days it has been announced.

Families who are planning on jetting away to catch some sun during the school holiday are being warned that cancelations will last through to June 6.

The airline said the cancellations would affect about 24 flights per day.

It added the cancellations were “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

It comes after a software failure forced EasyJet to cancel around 200 flights on Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement: ‘We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from tomorrow 28 May until 6 June.

‘We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

‘Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.

‘Over the next week we will be operating around 1700 flights per day, with around a quarter of these operating to and from Gatwick.’

Airline passengers were also stuck in lengthy queues at airports such as Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol.

There is also high demand for sailings from families embarking on trips to the continent for half-term from Dover.