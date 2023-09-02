PS Waverley has returned to the city and is conducting tours around the Solent and the Isle of Wight. She made her first voyage from Wightlink passenger terminal in Southsea yesterday afternoon (September 1) – taking visitors on trips to the Needles Rocks and Lighthouse, then into Freshwater Bay.

“We are delighted to have Waverley back on the Solent and sailing from Portsmouth,” a PS Waverley spokesman said. “There is fantastic support from locals in the area who enjoy sailing on a historic paddle steamer.

World's last paddle steamer, PS Waverley entering Portsmouth on Friday 1st September 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"We are very grateful to Wightlink who permit Waverley to use their berth at the Station Pier.” The Solent voyages are proving to be a popular attraction.

More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for trips over the next three weeks, the spokesman said. It is expected that the paddle steamer will carry over 10,000 visitors throughout September, with many days completely sold out of tickets.

One of the most popular tours is the “Round the Island” cruise, where passengers can see all the sites of the Isle of Wight and the Solent. The spokesman added: “We can already see that many Portsmouth residents are going to step aboard Waverley in the coming weeks.

“Sailings from Portsmouth to sail round the Island on September 2, 9 and 16 have already sold out, although there is good availability to sail round the Island on September 19.” PS Waverley returned to the Solent following a popular spell of trips last year.

PS Waverley from Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Captain Dominic McCall, at the helm of the magnificent paddle steamer, said: “The overwhelming success of our 2022 cruises, and the tremendous support we've received from both passengers and local communities fuel our enthusiasm to keep Waverley sailing. We can't wait to share the magic of Waverley with everyone once again."

Keith Greenfield, Wightlink chief executive, said he’s delighted to see the vessel back after almost ten years. “Paddle steamers used to be a familiar sight on the Pier when thousands of holidaymakers headed to the Isle of Wight for day trips. We hope Waverley has a successful season in the Solent.”

PS Waverley is run on a non-profit basis and was given a major £7m heritage rebuild in 2003. She was fully restored to her 1940s style and was given another £2.3m refit in 2020.