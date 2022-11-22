That is the message being given out by tourist and leisure attractions across Portsmouth and Hampshire as they gathered to trumpet the wealth of reasons why the increasing number of passengers coming into the city should not have to travel far to have fun.

Portsmouth International Port continues to see a growing number of cruise operators choosing the city as a stop-off. In recent years Virgin Voyages has seen both Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady call in, Seabourn and AIDA have made their first ship visits and from next year Saga has moved 22 sailings from Southampton to the city.

Shaping Portsmouth, the not-for-profit company charged with the mission of Transforming Portsmouth Together, arranged the Portsmouth and Hampshire Cruise Business event at The Queen's Hotel in Southsea to bring together companies responsible for cruise ship shore excursions and local stakeholders.

Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth, said: ‘This was a perfect example of how important our partnerships are in delivering our innovative programmes which make Portsmouth Britain’s premier waterfront city in which to invest, live, learn, work and visit. The Queens Hotel was instrumental in the planning of this inaugural shore excursion event, where over 30 of our venues had the opportunity to meet and work out how we can offer visiting cruise passengers a world-class experience in and around our city.’

Kate Pearce, co-lead of Shaping’s Cruise Passenger Programme and head of communications at The Queens Hotel, said: ‘We are passionate about flying the flag for the city and playing a key role in offering the best possible visitor experience. Businesses in the city have a major opportunity to share in the benefits of cruise passengers coming to Portsmouth as part of a transit call or to begin their voyage.

‘We look forward to building closer ties with the cruise excursion companies as they build itineraries that fully showcase the amazing attractions and cultural life that the city and wider region has to offer. Let’s keep the cruise pound local.’

The Portsmouth International Port masterplan has the growth of cruise shipping and one of its key goals, focusing on the smaller boutique ships, rather than larger vessels which visit Southampton.

