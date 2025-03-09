Work started at Ports Creek back in September 2024 in a bid to protect the north of the city from coastal flooding - and updated pictures show the extent of the work being carried out.
The North Portsea Coastal Scheme, currently in its fifth phase of work, involves creating defences at Ports Creek and linking the completed work at Anchorage Park to the east and Tipner Lake to the west.
The design of the defences includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it. This will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.
