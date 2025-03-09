11 astounding pictures reveal significant progress at Ports Creek sea defences

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 16:54 BST

Phenomenal drone footage has captured the considerable progress being made at Ports Creek as the work continues.

Work started at Ports Creek back in September 2024 in a bid to protect the north of the city from coastal flooding - and updated pictures show the extent of the work being carried out.

The North Portsea Coastal Scheme, currently in its fifth phase of work, involves creating defences at Ports Creek and linking the completed work at Anchorage Park to the east and Tipner Lake to the west.

The design of the defences includes a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it. This will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.

Take a look at 11 up to date pictures of the sea defences at Ports Creek:

Incredible drone footage has captured the progress being made at Ports Creek as the coastal defence work continues. Pictured: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. North Portsea Coastal Defences

Incredible drone footage has captured the progress being made at Ports Creek as the coastal defence work continues. Pictured: Marcin Jedrysiak

Phenomenal drone footage has captured the ongoing work at the North Portsea Coastal Defences. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

2. North Portsea Coastal Defences

Phenomenal drone footage has captured the ongoing work at the North Portsea Coastal Defences. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Phenomenal drone footage has captured the work being completed at the North Portsea Coastal Defences. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

3. North Portsea Coastal Defences

Phenomenal drone footage has captured the work being completed at the North Portsea Coastal Defences. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Phenomenal drone footage has captured updated pictures of the North Portsea Coastal Defences. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

4. North Portsea Coastal Defences

Phenomenal drone footage has captured updated pictures of the North Portsea Coastal Defences. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

