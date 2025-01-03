Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A footbridge will be closed for ten days while Phase 5 of the North Portsea sea defences continue.

The Peronne Road footbridge will be closed until January 12, 2025 to allow for the completion of a temporary overpass while work is continued at Ports Creek.

The temporary overpass ‘will remain in place for the duration of the project, allowing site traffic to move east to west, whilst maintaining pedestrian access to the footbridge.’

The footbridge next to the railway line, further east along the creek, will also be closed for the duration of the work (until December 2025). Work is due to start in this location this month but a commencement date is yet to be confirmed.

The North Portsea Coastal Scheme spans 8.4km of Portsmouth’s coastline from Tipner through to Milton. Work began in the area back in 2015 and the expected completion of the extensive project will be in 2026.

Work has already been completed in Anchorage Park, Milton Common, Tipner Lake, Eastern Road and Kendall’s Wharf. The team are now working on Phase 5 of the project which is focusing on Ports Creek to ensure the defences are up to standard.

Surplus rocks have been relocated from Southsea to the north scheme | IslandCity.UK

As part of Phase 5, 1,000m³ of surplus rock has been relocated from Southsea to Ports Creek and excavation work is continuing to the north of Foxes Forest.

The design of the sea defences will include a sloped earth embankment with a footpath along the top of it. This will also have a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline.