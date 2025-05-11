Equipped with live 1940s themed dance shows from South Zone Dance Academy, Swatridges Academy of Dance and SD studios as well as music from Archie Mac, the event went down a treat.
1. Havant VE Day Celebrations
Families enjoyed the VE Day celebrations in Havant.
Pictured: The Offley family from Westleigh.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse | Chris Moorhouse
2. Havant VE Day Celebrations
Families enjoyed the VE Day celebrations in Havant.
Pictured: From left, Brian Pritchard, Natalie Arthur with her daughter, Ellie, 5, and Iren Grant.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse | Chris Moorhouse
3. Havant VE Day Celebrations
Havant town centre hosted VE Day celebrations.
Pictured: From left, Kevin Kitcher, Barry Triggs and Yvonne Pritchard
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-01) | Chris Moorhouse
4. Havant VE Day Celebrations
People were dressed in their best period cosutmes for the Havant VE Day activities in the town centre.
Pictured: Tom Raistrick is Sir Winston Churchill
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-01) | Chris Moorhouse