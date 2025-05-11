13 wonderful pictures as families celebrate VE Day in Havant with live 1940s music and dancing

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 12:28 BST

Vibrant VE Day celebrations went down a storm in a popular shopping centre this weekend.

Yesterday (May 10) the Meridian Centre in Havant welcomed hundreds of people as they hosted a fabulous VE Day celebratory event.

Equipped with live 1940s themed dance shows from South Zone Dance Academy, Swatridges Academy of Dance and SD studios as well as music from Archie Mac, the event went down a treat.

St Faith's Church, in West Street, also hosted an exhibition of Havant during the War between 10am and 4pm to give people an insight into the history of the area.

Families enjoyed the VE Day celebrations in Havant. Pictured: The Offley family from Westleigh. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

1. Havant VE Day Celebrations

Families enjoyed the VE Day celebrations in Havant. Pictured: The Offley family from Westleigh. Picture: Chris Moorhouse | Chris Moorhouse

Families enjoyed the VE Day celebrations in Havant. Pictured: From left, Brian Pritchard, Natalie Arthur with her daughter, Ellie, 5, and Iren Grant. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2. Havant VE Day Celebrations

Families enjoyed the VE Day celebrations in Havant. Pictured: From left, Brian Pritchard, Natalie Arthur with her daughter, Ellie, 5, and Iren Grant. Picture: Chris Moorhouse | Chris Moorhouse

Havant town centre hosted VE Day celebrations. Pictured: From left, Kevin Kitcher, Barry Triggs and Yvonne Pritchard Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-01)

3. Havant VE Day Celebrations

Havant town centre hosted VE Day celebrations. Pictured: From left, Kevin Kitcher, Barry Triggs and Yvonne Pritchard Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-01) | Chris Moorhouse

People were dressed in their best period cosutmes for the Havant VE Day activities in the town centre. Pictured: Tom Raistrick is Sir Winston Churchill Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-01)

4. Havant VE Day Celebrations

People were dressed in their best period cosutmes for the Havant VE Day activities in the town centre. Pictured: Tom Raistrick is Sir Winston Churchill Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-01) | Chris Moorhouse

