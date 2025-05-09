73 gloriously patriotic pictures of VE Day celebrations across Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 19:08 BST

The city has been painted red, white and blue as thousands of people celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Street parties have taken place up and down the country over the last few days to mark VE Day.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II - and communities across the city have come together today (May 8) to celebrate.

Schools have hosted VE Day festivities with pupils dressing up in their best red, white and blue outfits and a number of carehomes across the city have held parties.

Admiral Jellicoe House in Southsea, run by Royal Naval Benevolent Trust held a VE Day celebration at the house. Pictured is: Staff from Admiral Jellicoe House with sailors from HMS Nelson. Picture: Sarah Standing (080525-3006)

1. VE Day 80: Admiral Jellicoe House

The Ship Anson welcomed veterans from HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges to celebrate VE Day 80.

2. VE Day 80: The Ship Anson

The Ship Anson welcomed veterans from HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges to celebrate VE Day 80.

3. VE Day 80: The Ship Anson

The Ship Anson welcomed veterans from HMS Tiger and HMS Ganges to celebrate VE Day 80.

4. VE Day 80: The Ship Anson

