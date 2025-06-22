On top of this, the event created a dedicated bike arena with BMX tricks and jumps in the afternoon and the main arena will hosted a full military parade led by the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band, plus dog shows.
1. Armed Forces Day, Southsea
Southsea Common has come to life once again for Armed Forces Day which welcomed military parades, a Royal Navy 'Raiders' parachute jump and arena displays, plus a live music stage and lots of other entertainment.
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Armed Forces Day, Southsea
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Armed Forces Day, Southsea
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Armed Forces Day, Southsea
Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak