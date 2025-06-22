23 sensational snaps from Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day equipped with Royal Navy 'Raiders' parachute jump and Spitfire display

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 11:27 BST

Southsea Common was transformed into an arena yesterday as the city celebrated Armed Forces Day.

Taking place on Saturday, June 21, the annual event, which was organised by Portsmouth City Council, attracted huge crowds of people all wanting to get involved in the fun.

This year, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight team took to the sky to perform a full Spitfire display which went down a treat.

On top of this, the event created a dedicated bike arena with BMX tricks and jumps in the afternoon and the main arena will hosted a full military parade led by the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band, plus dog shows.

Southsea Common has come to life once again for Armed Forces Day which welcomed military parades, a Royal Navy 'Raiders' parachute jump and arena displays, plus a live music stage and lots of other entertainment. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Armed Forces Day, Southsea

2. Armed Forces Day, Southsea

3. Armed Forces Day, Southsea

4. Armed Forces Day, Southsea

