Commemorative stone unveiled to honour rich and illustrious history of HMS Daedalus

A commemorative stone has been unveiled at Solent Airport marking the rich heritage of HMS Daedalus and honouring the former Royal Naval Air Station's significant contribution to national defence from 1939 to 1996.

The celebratory ceremony, which took place on Friday, June 20, welcomed naval representatives, local officials, and community members to celebrate the site's illustrious history.

The proceedings were led by National President of the Royal Naval Association, vice admiral Duncan Potts CB, alongside the president of the Fleet Air Arm Association, rear admiral Tom Cunningham CBE, and Fareham's Mayor Councillor Mrs Louise Clubley.

Captain Hamilton said: "It's a privilege to represent HMS Sultan at this important commemoration. The legacy of HMS Daedalus lives on through the engineering training we deliver today at Sultan.”

During the Second World War, HMS Daedalus played a vital role in the nation's defence by hosting numerous aircrafts including Spitfires, Skuas, Bristol Beaufighters, Fulmars, Typhoons and Mustangs.

The station is remembered for its bi-plane Swordfish squadrons, which were instrumental in the attack on the Italian fleet at Taranto and helped halt the advance of the German battleship Bismarck.

In 1944 alone, the airfield launched 435 sorties into Normandy on D-Day, providing naval spotting, combat air patrol and ground attack support. By VJ Day, Daedalus was home to 157 units supporting hundreds of aircraft, including squadrons from the RAF, Canadian and US forces.

Captain Hamilton added: “The dedication and innovative spirit shown by those who served here during World War II and beyond continues to inspire our current generation of engineers and technicians.

“This commemorative stone serves not only as a reminder of our proud naval aviation heritage but also underscores the enduring partnership between the Royal Navy and the local community."

The granite stone, which has been installed in the public viewing area, was created following a collaboration between the Lee and Stubbington branch of the Royal Naval Association, the Fleet Air Arm Association, and Fareham Borough Council, with support from several naval heritage organisations.

The event also welcomed displays from the Navy Wings Charity, featuring the Swordfish W5856, which is the oldest surviving airworthy Fairey Swordfish in the world, and a Harvard G-NWHF aircraft.

. Daedalus Commemorative Stone President of the Royal Naval Association, Vice Admiral Duncan Potts CB RN Rtd, together with the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mrs Louise Clubley, unveil a Daedalus Commemorative Stone in the public viewing area at Solent Airport Pictured: Vice Admiral Duncan Potts CB RN Rtd, together with the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mrs Louise Clubley Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

1 . Daedalus Commemorative Stone President of the Royal Naval Association, Vice Admiral Duncan Potts CB RN Rtd, together with the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mrs Louise Clubley, unveil a Daedalus Commemorative Stone in the public viewing area at Solent Airport Pictured: Vice Admiral Duncan Potts CB RN Rtd, together with the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Mrs Louise Clubley Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2 . HMS Daedalus A commemorative stone has been unveiled at Solent Airport marking the rich heritage of HMS Daedalus and honouring the former Royal Naval Air Station's significant contribution to national defence from 1939 to 1996. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . HMS Daedalus Vice Admiral Duncan Potts CB RN (Rtd), President of the Royal Naval Association, unveiled the Daedalus Commemorative Stone at Solent Airport's public viewing area. The stone stands as a tribute to the site's proud naval and aviation heritage. Picture: Baz Sainsbury | Royal Navy - Baz Sainsbury Photo Sales