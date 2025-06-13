Timings for a spectacular air show across Portsmouth have been confirmed for Armed Forces Day.

A Battle of Britain Spitfire will take to the skies on June 21, among a whole host of other activities planned. Thousands of people are expected to visit Southsea Common for a free community day of military parades.

The centrepiece of the celebrations will be the Spitfire display. An alert published by the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth confirmed this will take between 3.55pm and 4.05pm. The Spitfire can be seen over the main Portsmouth channel and the Swashway.

A Battle of Britain spitfire display is being held over Portsmouth for Armed Forces Day. | Gary Eason

An exclusion zone for maritime traffic will be set up between 3.45pm and 4.15pm. Various Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) supplied by Portsmouth City Council - who have organised the armed forces day celebrations - will be marshalling this area.

PCC leader Steve Pitt previously said: “In what is the 80th anniversary year of the end of the Second World War, we are very proud to once again host a day for the whole of Portsmouth to come and honour and celebrate our armed forces community.

"We're expecting well over 10,000 people to again attend, and they will be treated to a full day of action and excitement, including a Royal Navy parachute jump and a full Spitfire display.”

What else will take place on Armed Forces Day?

A Royal Navy 'Raiders' parachute jump will be one of the major attractions taking place, alongside arena displays, a live music stage and other entertainment. The aim of the event is to honour current serving military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The main arena will host the full military parade led by the Rose and Thistle Pipe Band, plus dog shows and the Spitfire display above. A dedicated bike arena will be set up for BMX tricks and jumps that afternoon.

There will be a Field Gun Arena to explore, and a music stage with live performances from local acts through the day. The 6 Regiment Army Air Corps Reserves are bringing a static Gazelle helicopter, with a tactical wing supply from Joint Helicopter Group.

Displays and stalls from veterans, charities and military organisations will also be set up. A free climbing wall will make a return, alongside a funfair and food stalls. The event will take place between 10am and 4pm. Snows BMW & MINI Portsmouth is a supporting sponsor.