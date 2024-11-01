The outdoor pool will welcome new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

In order to get the pool back to its former glory, the Portsmouth City Council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and the contractors, Beard. There has been a major update following the progress of the pool as steel reinforcing for the balance tank from the deepest part of the pool has been installed.

The first sections of the pool wall have also been formed and the shuttering has been removed. In this area of the swimming pool, a recess is visible and this is where the ladders for exiting the pool will go. The surface is currently being prepared by jet washing the concrete so the rendered finish can stick to the concrete wall.

A balance tank, which has been installed at the pool, is a crucial part of the system as it is a reservoir that helps maintain a consistent water level. Water that overflows from the pool goes into the balance tank, and then back into the pool when required.

In addition to this, steel reinforcing is now in place along the restored 'lagoons' in the north side of the pool, ready for the concrete pour in the next couple of weeks.

