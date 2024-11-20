Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speculation has been shared that pub chain Beefeater could take on the food and drink offering at the revamped Hilsea Lido as Portsmouth City Council continues to seek operators for the revamped facility.

At a recent community wellbeing cabinet meeting, members reviewed an update on the Hilsea Lido redevelopment project. The initiative, part of the Conservative government’s “Levelling Up” agenda, has already received approximately £20m in funding.

During the meeting, Councillor Emily Strudwick raised concerns about rumours heard during a briefing that a Beefeater pub might take over the food and drink provision at the site with the neighbouring Blue Lagoon part of the package for a new operator.

The Blue Lagoon in Hilsea | Portsmouth City Council

Beefeater currently has venues at North Harbour and in Fareham, with the Rusty Cutter in Bedhampton closed to the public by owner Whitbread earlier this year so that it serves customers for the Premier Inn only

In response, Kelly Nash, corporate performance manager, clarified Portsmouth City Council’s plans.

“We’re going to get a range of possibilities that we may get back from the market—that doesn’t mean we’d go with any of them. We would assess those responses in terms of the fit for the site, the community, and our aspirations.”

When asked about plans should no suitable operators come forward, Ms Nash added: “We would look at plan B. That could include operating in-house if we needed to, and we would draw on our existing leisure providers in the city to support us in that process.

“Our preferred option is to find an expert operator that’s in the market that will bring in their expertise.”

The works are progressing at Hilsea Lido | Habibur Rahman

Cabinet member for community safety, leisure, and sport, Councillor Lee Hunt, reflected on the project’s progress, crediting a former Portsmouth North MP for securing funding.

“It was a surprise when we got the money, very grateful to Penny Mordaunt of course for making that happen.

“We’ve got wake-boarding there, the splash pool, and the difference between then and now is that there’s a team of professional council officers involved with it.

“It won’t be what it was, but it is to be built on. Let’s hope what we’re doing will trigger more activity in that neck of the woods.”

The 1930s open-air pool is being refurbished as part of Portsmouth City Council’s Hilsea Lines project, funded by the UK government, featuring a revamped pool, new changing facilities, and landscaped. Meanwhile the Blue Lagoon, which is next door to the Lido, has a proud history of hosting music performances and entertainment since the 1970s.