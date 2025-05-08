91 gloriously patriotic pictures of VE Day celebrations across Portsmouth

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 16:56 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 17:00 BST

The city has been painted red, white and blue as thousands of people celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Street parties have taken place up and down the country over the last few days to mark VE Day.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is the annual day of celebration of the Allies accepting Germany's unconditional surrender during World War II - and communities across the city have come together today (May 8) to celebrate.

Schools have hosted VE Day festivities with pupils dressing up in their best red, white and blue outfits and a number of carehomes across the city have held parties.

There was a standing ovation at a VE day event at the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where veterans were interviewed about their wartime memories. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-33)

1. VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard

2. VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard

3. VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard

4. VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard

