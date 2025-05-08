2 . VE Day 80, Historic Dockyard

The Portsmouth Historic Dockyard hosted a VE day event where veterans were interviewed about their wartime memories. Pictured: Charlotte, 12, asked a question of, from left, Robin Boodle who was an able seaman in the Battle of The Atlantic, Mabel Kidney of the WRNS and Dorothy Walsh who worked at Bletchley Park with Alan Turing on the Enigma machine. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100525-33) | Chris Moorhouse