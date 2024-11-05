An ‘adult’ model killed herself by taking an overdose on drugs two weeks after her ‘beloved’ partner died from the same drug, an inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found the 36-year-old had taken a quantity of the recreational drug which was 10 times the strength of a fatal dose, the inquest at Winchester heard.

Coroner Jason Pegg told the hearing that she had been found unconscious by the side of her partner of three years, Oliver Spedding, a former member of the Crystal Palace youth football team, at another hotel, the Days Inn Hotel at the Winchester services on the M3 motorway on November 15 2023.

Mr Spedding, 34, died after taking a dose of the drug which was three times the fatal level while Ms Cook had survived, the inquest heard.

She was assessed by a mental health profession and discharged into the care of her dad, Paul Cook, despite her sister expressing concerns that she could be a suicide risk.

Mr Pegg told the hearing that Ms Cook had described to medics how she and her partner were ‘drug addicts’ and they had used the recreational drug every two hours but on November 15 they had been taking it every 20 minutes because ‘it wasn’t touching them’.

He said Ms Cook had a history of anxiety and suicide attempts and had been suffering from necrosis of the skin from a failed breast implant which had been making her anxious about her career.

Mr Pegg told the court how an A4 notepad was found by the side of Ms Cook who had written a number of letters to family members including one to her dad and her partner.

Mr Cook told the inquest: “Karen was a very caring and affectionate person, she had definite vulnerabilities in her character.”

He added: “She was a consummate actress and she could hide all sorts of things and she pulled the wool over my eyes quite a lot.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can[email protected]or visitwww.samaritans.org