An amber wildfire alert has been issued after a second fire broke out at a country park.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.08pm yesterday afternoon (April 1) to reports of a second fire at Moors Valley Country Park.

Crews from Christchurch, Redhill Park, Wimborne, Poole, Westbourne, Verwood, Ferndown, Redbridge, Lyndhurst, and Ringwood (Hampshire & Isle of Wight FRS) all attended.

Approximately 50 firefighters were at the scene of the fire and just after 7pm, the incident was scaled back.

The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service website said: “Wednesday April 2nd 10:30am - A re-inspection took place at 8am today and further hotspots were identified.

“One crew from Christchurch is currently on scene dealing with the fires and a 4x4 off road appliance from Christchurch has been requested to carry out a site patrol.”

On March 31, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at the country park with over 80 firefighters attending.

The incident resulted in significant damage at the park and crews remained on site to dampen down the 400m x 500m area.