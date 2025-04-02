Amber wildfire alert issued at Moors Valley Country Park as firefighters attend second fire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.08pm yesterday afternoon (April 1) to reports of a second fire at Moors Valley Country Park.
Crews from Christchurch, Redhill Park, Wimborne, Poole, Westbourne, Verwood, Ferndown, Redbridge, Lyndhurst, and Ringwood (Hampshire & Isle of Wight FRS) all attended.
Approximately 50 firefighters were at the scene of the fire and just after 7pm, the incident was scaled back.
The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service website said: “Wednesday April 2nd 10:30am - A re-inspection took place at 8am today and further hotspots were identified.
“One crew from Christchurch is currently on scene dealing with the fires and a 4x4 off road appliance from Christchurch has been requested to carry out a site patrol.”
On March 31, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at the country park with over 80 firefighters attending.
The incident resulted in significant damage at the park and crews remained on site to dampen down the 400m x 500m area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.