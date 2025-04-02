Amber wildfire alert issued at Moors Valley Country Park as firefighters attend second fire

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 13:44 BST
An amber wildfire alert has been issued after a second fire broke out at a country park.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called at 2.08pm yesterday afternoon (April 1) to reports of a second fire at Moors Valley Country Park.

Crews from Christchurch, Redhill Park, Wimborne, Poole, Westbourne, Verwood, Ferndown, Redbridge, Lyndhurst, and Ringwood (Hampshire & Isle of Wight FRS) all attended.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

Approximately 50 firefighters were at the scene of the fire and just after 7pm, the incident was scaled back.

The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service website said: “Wednesday April 2nd 10:30am - A re-inspection took place at 8am today and further hotspots were identified.

“One crew from Christchurch is currently on scene dealing with the fires and a 4x4 off road appliance from Christchurch has been requested to carry out a site patrol.”

On March 31, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at the country park with over 80 firefighters attending.

The incident resulted in significant damage at the park and crews remained on site to dampen down the 400m x 500m area.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

For more information about the ongoing incident at Moors Valley Country Park, click here.

