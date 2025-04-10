Anticipation is building as WonderWorld Soft Play gears up to open next month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
WonderWorld Soft Play, which currently operates sites in Scotland, is gearing up to open its first location in Hampshire.
The company made the announcement at the beginning of February that it would be creating a brand new space for children to play - and the site is currently undergoing a major transformation.
The new soft play, which will feature volcano slides, interactive football pitches, a role play area, a toddler sensory space and more, will be located in Antelope Park in Thornhill, Southampton.
It has now been confirmed that the soft play will open its doors to customers at the end of next month - and the team are ‘very excited’ for the expansion.
Narinder Baryah, WonderWorld managing director, said: “We are very excited to expand our WonderWorld Soft Play brand to the Southampton area. We expect the venue to bring joy and fun to families and also offer employment opportunities to the people of Southampton.
“We are a family-owned organisation who strive to provide a fun and enjoyable setting to the local community and beyond.”
The soft play will also have a large activity frame for kids to play on and an on-site cafe for parents to enjoy.
WonderWorld Southampton has contracted Premier Group to complete the transformation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.