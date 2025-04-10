Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anticipation is building as a soft play gets ready to open its doors next month.

WonderWorld Soft Play, which currently operates sites in Scotland, is gearing up to open its first location in Hampshire.

WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton is getting ready to open in May 2025. | WonderWorld Soft Play Southampton

The company made the announcement at the beginning of February that it would be creating a brand new space for children to play - and the site is currently undergoing a major transformation.

The new soft play, which will feature volcano slides, interactive football pitches, a role play area, a toddler sensory space and more, will be located in Antelope Park in Thornhill, Southampton.

It has now been confirmed that the soft play will open its doors to customers at the end of next month - and the team are ‘very excited’ for the expansion.

Narinder Baryah, WonderWorld managing director, said: “We are very excited to expand our WonderWorld Soft Play brand to the Southampton area. We expect the venue to bring joy and fun to families and also offer employment opportunities to the people of Southampton.

WonderWorld Southampton has contracted Premier Group to complete the transformation.