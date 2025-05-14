Bedhampton blaze rips through home in residential road - emergency services at scene

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 13:51 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 13:56 BST
Emergency services have responded to a significant house fire in Bedhampton this afternoon.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has responded to a house fire in Hillmead Gardens, Bedhampton today (May 14).

The fire has caused significant damage to a property and emergency services remain at the scene.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has responded to a significant fire in Hillmead Gardens, Bedhampton.placeholder image
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has responded to a significant fire in Hillmead Gardens, Bedhampton. | The News

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Havant, Cosham, Southsea and Emsworth attended, along with support vehicles.

“Unfortunately the fire had been unreported for some time and the house has been 100 per cent damaged by fire. Thankfully no one was harmed.

“The fire was reported as out at 13:38 and the incident has been scaled down to three fire engines.

“The remaining crews will remain at the scene to carry out checks and await a stop message.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, click here.

