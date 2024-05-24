Bulbeck Road Car Park in Havant on sale for residential development opportunity

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th May 2024, 14:48 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 14:49 BST
A developer is sought after for a multi-storey car park that is on sale for a residential development opportunity.

Bulbeck Road Car Park is a four-storey car park on a 0.74 acre site offering the potential to develop the whole site into a residentially led scheme. It represents the first phase of Havant Borough Council’s Regeneration Strategy.

A planning application for the demolition of the car park has been submitted by Havant Borough Council. The Council has also applied to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for grant funding which has been approved, subject to conditions, for the demolition of the building.

A residential development opportunity at a former multistorey car park in Havant town centre has come to the market through Savills.

Jonny Kiddle of Savills south coast development team, who is handling the sale, said: “Bulbeck Road Car Park offers a fantastic opportunity to deliver a town centre regeneration project which helps support Havant as a thriving place to live, work and invest.

“We are anticipating interest from a wide variety of housing providers to meet a recognised need for housing in the town centre.”

The site is for sale by informal tender, with offers being invited on both a subject to planning and unconditional basis.

For more information about the multi-storey car park, click here.

