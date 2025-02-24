Caravan storage unit near Wickham on fire as crews tackle large blaze and significant smoke

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:37 BST

The fire service has provided an update regarding a huge blaze at a caravan storage unit near Wickham.

Located in Church Road, Newtown, a caravan storage unit is currently on fire and crews are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were first alerted at 10.15am with crews from Fareham, Cosham, Droxford and Portchester currently in attendance, supported by vehicles from Southsea, Bordon, Ringwood, Eastleigh and SHQ.

A fire service incident Photo: Stock image / Sussex WorldA fire service incident Photo: Stock image / Sussex World
A fire service incident Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.

“No people or animals have been injured in the fire. Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke, and to avoid the area.”

