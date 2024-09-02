Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multiple emergency services responded to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Portsmouth yesterday but nothing was found after extensive search.

Coastguard being deployed to the seafront in Southsea near South Parade Pier. | Matthew Clark

HM Coastguard were joined by teams from the RNLI and the police to respond to reports of a person in difficulty in the water near South Parade Pier in Southsea on Sunday, September 1. The search took a number of hours with a helicopter and coastguard rescue teams spotted searching the area.

The coastguard have confirmed that following an extensive search they did not find anything “untoward”. A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person possibly in difficulty in the water in the South Parade Pier area of Southsea on September 1.

“Alerted at around 3.15pm, Portsmouth and Hayling Island Coastguard Rescue Teams, lifeboats from Portsmouth RNLI, Gosport Independent Lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene. Lifeguards and police were also in attendance.

“An extensive maritime and shoreline search was conducted with nothing untoward found.”