Victorious’s comedy set has been cancelled today with Chris McCausland backing out due to illness.

Comedian, Chris McCausland, who was due to perform between 3.15pm and 4.15pm on the Common Stage, will no longer attend Victorious today (August 23).

This comes due to illness with the festival saying ‘unfortunately, Chris McCausland is unable to perform today due to illness. We hope he feels better soon.’

Taking to the stage in his place will be indie rock band, Crystal Tides, who will perform from 3.30pm. The Portsmouth band are known for their singles ‘just Friends’ and One Night in Paris’.