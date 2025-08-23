WATCH: Isle of Wight band The Pill open the Common Stage on day two of Victorious Festival 2025

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 13:01 BST
Day two started with a bang as Isle of Wight band The Pill rocked the Common Stage.

After an excellent first day of Victorious Festival, day two shows no signs of letting up on Saturday, August 23.

Early birds were treated to a confident performance from The Pill, who blew away any cobwebs and bleary eyes remaining from Friday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The female lead singers gave off vibes of fellow Isle of Wight band Wet Leg, although with more edge, as they aim to follow the same path. If this performance was anything to judge, they could soon do so.

Watch The Pill take the stage for the first Common Stage Act of Victorious Festival in the video embedded in this article.

Related topics:Isle of WightVictorious FestivalVideo
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice