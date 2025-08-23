Day two started with a bang as Isle of Wight band The Pill rocked the Common Stage.

After an excellent first day of Victorious Festival, day two shows no signs of letting up on Saturday, August 23.

Early birds were treated to a confident performance from The Pill, who blew away any cobwebs and bleary eyes remaining from Friday night.

The female lead singers gave off vibes of fellow Isle of Wight band Wet Leg, although with more edge, as they aim to follow the same path. If this performance was anything to judge, they could soon do so.

Watch The Pill take the stage for the first Common Stage Act of Victorious Festival in the video embedded in this article.