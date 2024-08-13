Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who was arrested during an anti-immigration protest near a UK Border Agency building has been released without charge.

Racial slurs and insults were heard after the anti-immigration group temporarily blocked the northbound route of the road before hopping over to the other carriageway. More police units were called to the scene, with the protestors moving off the highway. Later into the night, pockets of people were seen in the road.

The M275 is brought to a standstill by Anti-immigration protesters. Picture: Mike Cooter (070824)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for wilfully obstructing the highway following an anti-immigration protest at Kettering Terrace, Portsmouth. Demonstrators obstructed vehicles on the M275. | Joe Ward

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary released images of people they wished to speak to in connection with the disorder. Some individuals have been identified. Referring to the initial arrest, the force said: “The 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth initially arrested on suspicion of wilfully obstructing the highway has now been released without charge and will face no further action.”

As previously reported in The News, Superintendent Paul Markham - Portsmouth District Commander - said “a small number of people” disrupted motorists travelling on the M275. “Our officers took quick and decisive action to ensure that disruption was kept to a minimum,” he added. “We took this action to keep our communities safe and to keep the city moving, we will continue to take this approach against anyone that commits offences at events like this.

“We are continuing to assess the current and evolving risks and issues in our communities so that we can deploy the right teams to the right place at the right time. Our message is clear we will take action against those who think they can break the law during disorder like this. We will not tolerate unlawful behaviour like this in the city. I’m proud that in the context of what is happening elsewhere, our communities in the city have supported each other.

“There have only been a very small minority of people causing disorder, people who do not represent the inclusive nature of the City of Portsmouth. Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams in the city are continuing to speak to our communities to understand their concerns and to provide reassurance. You will see regular patrols from officers, please do speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240337640. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.