French bulldogs are among the dogs most commonly targeted by thieves - find out others in our gallery. Picture: DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images

9 types of dogs most likely to be stolen

DOGS are man’s best friend.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 5:26 pm

They can be wonderful companions for many years and have a special place in their owner’s hearts.

But that means something happening to your pooch would be heartbreaking.

There have been reports of rising dog thefts over recent years, particularly as demand for pooches boomed over the pandemic.

Pets4Homes have revealed 9 of the dog breeds most targeted by thieves.

These include some of the most popular dogs.

You can see the list in our gallery below.

1. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are among the dogs most commonly stolen. They can regularly fetch up £1,000, making them lucrative for thieves.

Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Maltese

Maltese is another breed of dog that is commonly targeted by thieves.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

3. Labradoodle

Labradoodles are among the most popular breeds in the UK and are often targeted by thieves.

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

4. German Shepherd

German Shepherd puppies are often targeted by thieves.

Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images

