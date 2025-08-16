A27 Havant bypass collision results in altercation with four people suffering injuries in assaults
The incident occurred on Friday, August 15 at 1.45pm with a black BMW and white Ford Transit Luton colliding. After the crash the two drivers, as well as passengers, got into an altercation resulting in four people suffering minor injuries.
Police are now asking for anyone who witnessed it to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information following a collision in Havant.
“Following the collision an altercation occurred between the drivers and passengers of the vehicle. Four people suffered minor injuries as a result of assaults.
“Were you driving along the A27 at the time of the incident? Did you see what happened or do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle which might have recorded footage of the incident?
“Anyone with information should contact us online or on 101 quoting 44250368606.”