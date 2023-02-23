'Accrington Stanley, who are they?' child actor is jailed for murder in Liverpool
The man who delivered a famous TV advert line about Accrington Stanley has been jailed for life for murder.
43-year-old Kevin Spaine was convicted for the murder of Learoy Venner at an apartment in Anfield, Liverpool, back in July last year. He has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years, the Guardian reported.
In the 1980s, Spaine featured in a milk advert, uttering the famous line ‘Accrington Stanley, who are they?’ while wearing a Liverpool kit for the Milk Marketing Board commercial. Spaine’s face, however, is never seen in the advert.
In the TV slot, the other boy – played by Carl Rice – tells Spaine: ‘It [milk] what Ian Rush [ex-Liverpool strike] drinks. He said if I don’t drink lots of milk, when I grow up I’m only going to be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley.’
Spaine then asks ‘Accrington Stanley, who are they?' to which Rice says ‘exactly’ – as Spaine rushes to grab also grab a glass of milk.
According to the Guardian, since 1999 Spaine has been convicted for numerous offences, such as dealing heroin and crack cocaine, wounding, and assault with intent to rob.
John Harrison KC, defending Spaine, told the court that the former child actor’s life had gone downhill, ‘dominated by the abuse of illegal drugs.’
Accrington Stanley are currently in League One, along with Portsmouth FC, Bolton and league leaders Sheffield Wednesday.
Pompey currently sit 10th in the league, with one win and two draws in the past five games. Accrington Stanley are 21st.