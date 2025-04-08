Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new acting chief constable of Hampshire Police has said the force will continue to focus on “exceptional policing” in the wake of its former chief’s decision to retire amid a gross misconduct probe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024. | Sarah Standing

As reported on Monday, Scott Chilton has called time on his policing career following a probe over claims he failed to disclose he was in a relationship with a junior officer several years ago.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) investigation was sparked when a former detective claimed Mr Chilton had been having an "affair" during a misconduct hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, accepted his retirement, having made two mandatory referrals to the IOPC about the Mr Chilton. It comes following an update from the IOPC on Monday confirming he is under investigation for gross misconduct.

Ms Jones will now start the process to recruit a new chief constable and in the interim period she will appoint deputy chief constable Sam de Reya as acting chief constable.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, and the Chief Constable Scott Chilton as Yateley Police Station reopens to the public (Hampshire Constabulary)

Acting chief constable De Reya said: “We are here, first and foremost, to deliver exceptional policing for our communities, putting victims first and bringing offenders to justice.

“This will continue to be our focus, to keep people safe and make sure they feel safe across our two counties.”

The force said it will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.