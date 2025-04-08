Acting police chief commits to 'exceptional policing' in wake of ex-chief's retirement

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The new acting chief constable of Hampshire Police has said the force will continue to focus on “exceptional policing” in the wake of its former chief’s decision to retire amid a gross misconduct probe.

Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024.Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024.
Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024. | Sarah Standing

As reported on Monday, Scott Chilton has called time on his policing career following a probe over claims he failed to disclose he was in a relationship with a junior officer several years ago.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) investigation was sparked when a former detective claimed Mr Chilton had been having an "affair" during a misconduct hearing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, accepted his retirement, having made two mandatory referrals to the IOPC about the Mr Chilton. It comes following an update from the IOPC on Monday confirming he is under investigation for gross misconduct.

Ms Jones will now start the process to recruit a new chief constable and in the interim period she will appoint deputy chief constable Sam de Reya as acting chief constable.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, and the Chief Constable Scott Chilton as Yateley Police Station reopens to the public (Hampshire Constabulary)Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, and the Chief Constable Scott Chilton as Yateley Police Station reopens to the public (Hampshire Constabulary)
Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, and the Chief Constable Scott Chilton as Yateley Police Station reopens to the public (Hampshire Constabulary)

Acting chief constable De Reya said: “We are here, first and foremost, to deliver exceptional policing for our communities, putting victims first and bringing offenders to justice.

“This will continue to be our focus, to keep people safe and make sure they feel safe across our two counties.”

The force said it will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice