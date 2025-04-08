Acting police chief commits to 'exceptional policing' in wake of ex-chief's retirement
As reported on Monday, Scott Chilton has called time on his policing career following a probe over claims he failed to disclose he was in a relationship with a junior officer several years ago.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) investigation was sparked when a former detective claimed Mr Chilton had been having an "affair" during a misconduct hearing.
The police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, accepted his retirement, having made two mandatory referrals to the IOPC about the Mr Chilton. It comes following an update from the IOPC on Monday confirming he is under investigation for gross misconduct.
Ms Jones will now start the process to recruit a new chief constable and in the interim period she will appoint deputy chief constable Sam de Reya as acting chief constable.
Acting chief constable De Reya said: “We are here, first and foremost, to deliver exceptional policing for our communities, putting victims first and bringing offenders to justice.
“This will continue to be our focus, to keep people safe and make sure they feel safe across our two counties.”
The force said it will not be making any further comment while the investigation is ongoing.