Investigation into Hampshire chief constable launched over allegation of failing to disclose relationship

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 11:47 BST
The chief constable at Hampshire Police is being investigated by the police watchdog following an allegation regarding a “previous relationship”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed to The News it has launched the probe into a claim made against Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Chief Constable Scott Chilton.

The IOPC said the investigation is in its early stages after a referral which was made by the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones. It is believed he failed to correctly disclose a previous relationship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024.placeholder image
Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024. | Sarah Standing

An IOPC spokeswoman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the conduct of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Chief Constable Scott Chilton.

“The investigation involves allegations the chief constable failed to disclose a conflict of interest relating to a previous relationship.

“Our investigation began following a referral from the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner on February 27 and is in its early stages.”

Mr Chilton was appointed chief constable of the force in February 2023, being his second spell with Police after joining in 1992.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information on Hampshire Constabulary’s website says: “He initially worked his way through uniformed policing before joining the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in 1996, spending the next 16 years as a detective. Mr Chilton progressed to the rank of chief superintendent, overseeing many complex major crime investigations.

“Mr Chilton is now the national lead, on behalf of all chief constables, for Investigations – which includes standards and accreditation, retention and recruitment of detectives, homicide and coronial investigations. He is also the chief constable lead for Tactics, Training and Equipment in the public order and public safety environment.”

The Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner has been invited to comment.

Related topics:HampshirePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice