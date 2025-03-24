The chief constable at Hampshire Police is being investigated by the police watchdog following an allegation regarding a “previous relationship”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed to The News it has launched the probe into a claim made against Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Chief Constable Scott Chilton.

The IOPC said the investigation is in its early stages after a referral which was made by the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones. It is believed he failed to correctly disclose a previous relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: Chief Constable Scott Chilton in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on Monday, March 4, 2024. | Sarah Standing

An IOPC spokeswoman said: “We have begun an independent investigation into the conduct of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Chief Constable Scott Chilton.

“The investigation involves allegations the chief constable failed to disclose a conflict of interest relating to a previous relationship.

“Our investigation began following a referral from the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner on February 27 and is in its early stages.”

Mr Chilton was appointed chief constable of the force in February 2023, being his second spell with Police after joining in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information on Hampshire Constabulary’s website says: “He initially worked his way through uniformed policing before joining the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in 1996, spending the next 16 years as a detective. Mr Chilton progressed to the rank of chief superintendent, overseeing many complex major crime investigations.

“Mr Chilton is now the national lead, on behalf of all chief constables, for Investigations – which includes standards and accreditation, retention and recruitment of detectives, homicide and coronial investigations. He is also the chief constable lead for Tactics, Training and Equipment in the public order and public safety environment.”

The Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner has been invited to comment.