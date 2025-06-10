An air ambulance was seen landing close to the city centre for an emergency incident that also saw police attending.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

The emergency air crew landed close to Arundel Street around 12.30am on Saturday before it was seen taking off again an hour later.

Around the same time, two unmarked police cars were seen travelling in the adjoining Northam Street. Police did not say exactly what they were doing in the area at the time but for suggesting it was linked to “routine enquiries”.

Now Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance have confirmed they were dispatched at 12.04 to an “incident”. A spokesperson said: “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital via road ambulance.”