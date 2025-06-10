The identity of a woman’s body found by the A31 has now been confirmed as a man is named and charged for her murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yajaira Castro Mendez | PA/Met Police

Detectives said the body found on Saturday 7 June is sadly that of 46-year-old Yajaira Castro Mendez from Ilford - who they had suspected was the victim.

Yajaira was last seen in Camden on Thursday, 29 May, sparking a murder probe which led to the discovery of her body by the westbound section of the A31 on Saturday around 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lane was closed causing severe delays on Saturday and Sunday before the A31 westbound was closed around 5pm on Sunday. The M27 up to junction 2 was then shut at 5.30pm as police enquiries were carried out before the carriageway was fully back open on Monday.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Detectives carried out urgent enquiries and during searches in the Bolderwood area of Hampshire, they found a body. Formal identification has now taken place. Her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Sean Beasley, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very sad development in the investigation and our thoughts are very much with Yajaira’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Officers have been working around the clock and continue to investigate the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are still crime scenes in place and we’re working closely with Hampshire Police. We thank the community for their patience as we carry out our investigation and we continue to appeal to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please come forward.”

On Friday, 6 June, Juan Francisco Toledo, 51, of Lambeth, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court charged with murder. He was remanded in custody to next appear today at the Old Bailey. He had been arrested on Wednesday, 4 June in Lambeth.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting CAD 3020/06JUN2

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.