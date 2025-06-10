A Southsea man has been charged with murder following the death of Samantha Murphy at the end of last week.

Charlie James Jeans, aged 30, of Margate Road in Southsea has been charged with murder and remanded in custody. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so far with Jeans the first person to be charged.

Samantha’s body was found at a property on Wadham Road, North End, at around 7.37am on Thursday, June 5. Her family released a tribute today describing her as a “bright” and “compassionate” soul.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers investigating the death of Samantha Murphy in Portsmouth have now charged a man with her murder. Charlie James Jeans is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, June 10).

“A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail until September 9 whilst enquiries continue.”

The other two men arrested on suspicion of murder, a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant, have been released on conditional bail until 5 September.